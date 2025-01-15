© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

The Bay Agenda: The Future of Press Freedom

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published January 15, 2025 at 9:31 AM PST

How will journalism fare under the new Trump administration? KALW produced a panel discussion with 1st Amendment experts to explore the dangers and opportunities.

In this event co-sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists Northern California (SPJNC) and the San Francisco Press Club, experts from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, First Amendment Coalition, SPJNC’s Freedom of Information Committee, along with leading local journalists explored issues including:

  • How will the enduring impact of the President-elect’s rhetoric, such as the "enemy of the people" and “fake news” narratives impact public trust and safety?
  • How should journalists prepare to meet escalating legal threats including defamation suits, such as Trump’s recent settlement with ABC News.
  • How will journalists address the rise of digital harassment, government surveillance, and hacking targeting the press, as well as challenges in securing public records and maintaining transparency.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke about these topics and created space for community conversation with these panelists:

David Greene — Civil Liberties Director and Senior Staff Attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Ginny LaRoe  Advocacy Director for the First Amendment Coalition

Thomas Peele Co-chair of the Freedom of Information Committee of the Northern California Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists
