Bay Area's Alkaio Thiele on the magic of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

This interview aired on the January 14, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Alkaio Thiele caught the acting bug early. The Castro Valley teen was performing in local musicals and plays by the age of 12.

And now the fourteen-year-old is bringing his own acting magic to several projects, including the Disney Channel series “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” Alkaio plays Roman, the uptight, funny oldest son with a wizard for a father.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel