Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Bay Area's Alkaio Thiele on the magic of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Sela Shiloni
This interview aired on the January 14, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

Alkaio Thiele caught the acting bug early. The Castro Valley teen was performing in local musicals and plays by the age of 12.

And now the fourteen-year-old is bringing his own acting magic to several projects, including the Disney Channel series “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” Alkaio plays Roman, the uptight, funny oldest son with a wizard for a father.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
