Best of 2024: KALW Music programmers share some of their favorite albums of the year

This year's selections of favorites from 2024 highlight the expansive curations KALW Music programmers share on their weekly shows. Take a listen at the sample below and browse through the Best of 2024 lists for more.

New Dangerfield “Dangerfield Newby”

New Dangerfield is a bluegrass supergroup, made up of Tray Wellington, Kaia Kater, Jake Blount, and Nelson Williams, who are reclaiming the Black string band tradition. They’ve not yet released an album, but their first single is an instrumental, “Dangerfield Newby,” that reconfigures a traditional fiddle tune (“Dangerfield”) to pay homage to their namesake. Dangerfield Newby was one of five recorded Black abolitionists among John Brown’s raiders who died while taking part in Brown’s infamous raid on a federal armoury in Harpers Ferry, Virginia in 1859.

Tray Wellington has written, “I put together New Dangerfield originally to collaborate with other Black artists that I feel are constantly breaking barriers with their music. As we continue to make strides individually in our careers, it influences the music we make as a group. Working from a shared place of love for Black string band music and culture, we’re developing new sounds and new ideas that keep these traditions fully grounded in the present while steeped in shared history.”

Peter Thompson

Vusi Mahlasela “Umoya - Embracing The Human Spirit”

South Africa’s Vusi Mahlasela returns with another soulful, upbeat collection of tunes on “Umoya - Embracing The Human Spirit.” This album is at the top of my list because some of the songs remind me a bit of Vusi’s early beginning. He is going back to where everything started but from a new perspective, colored by the way he sees the world today. His distinct, powerful voice and poetic lyrics, along with his guitar fingerpicking style, are still present. I also very much like the collaboration with Habib Koité and Steve Dyer featuring on the opening track.

Emmanuel Nado

Leon Bridges “Leon”

From the beats to the storytelling, this album takes listeners on a journey that can feel like 24hrs or 365 days. Songs for all seasons, vibes, moods, love, heartbreak, and anything you want to dance away. The album seamlessly blends organic genres like jazz and rock with his folksy approach, creating a warm, inviting, and emotionally resonant listening experience.

Eryka

Berlioz “open this wall”

Berlioz's debut album, “open this wall”, is a captivating blend of jazz and house music. Here's why it's an amazing album:

The album seamlessly merges traditional jazz elements with modern electronic production techniques, creating a unique and refreshing sound.

The music is atmospheric and immersive, drawing listeners into a world of sonic exploration.

The album evokes a wide range of emotions, from euphoria to introspection.

“open this wall” pushes the boundaries of electronic music and challenges traditional notions of genre. We love when genres dissolve and the vibe takes you away.

By blending old and new, Berlioz has created a truly remarkable album ;-)

Eryka

The Cure “Songs of a Lost World”

The Cure’s “Songs of a Lost World,” their first studio album release in 16 years, is a heart balm for fans navigating the heartaches that come with losses at this stage of life. Fans triggered a social media phenomena, taking over Threads posts for several days with testimonials of their first albums, concerts, and memories of the Cure over the last 48 years. The symphonic melodies, long instrumental intros, and vocal styles on “Songs of a Lost World” are reminiscent of the “Disintegration” and “Wish” era, simultaneously feeling nostalgic and fresh with updated sounds.This album is a complete work of art, best experienced listening to the entirety of the 49 minutes while laying on your rug, reading the liner notes and lyrics.

Margarita Azucar

Royel Otis “Pratts & Pain”

Australian duo Royel Otis performed in San Francisco twice this year; at the Rickshaw Stop and at the Fillmore. Being among both sold out crowds, singing along made me feel like I was in my 20s again. With 17 songs on the album, the sonic range offers a combination of catchy hooks, dancey beats, and emo vocals that make me feel I am not alone in my weirdo existence. Some of the tracks I had on repeat the most in my headphones were “Foam,” “Velvet” “Merry Mary Marry Me,” and “Murder on the Dancefloor (triple j Like A Version).” This is the album I most recommended to friends and loved ones, so I am extending that recommendation to you, our beloved listeners.

Margarita Azucar

Hana Zara “Bloom Where You Fall”

A brilliant young songwriter who has her heart and mind in the right place in so many ways. With her debut 8 cut EP of smart songs, Hana Zara assures the present and the future of original folk song creators is in good hands.

Kevin Vance

Floorplan “The Master’s Plan”

Detroit’s legacy reimagined: gospel joy, lush house vibes, and eternal salvation. “The Master’s Plan" is a spiritual groove. Can music really save your soul? Father-daughter duo Floorplan makes you believe it.

Marcus Rosario

Driss El Maloumi “Details”

The oud is one of my favorite instruments. It's often referred to as the grandfather of the guitar. It's a pear shaped fretless stringed instrument that can play microtones which is essential in Middle Eastern music. Moroccan Driss El Maloumi is among my favorite oudists due to his dexterity and bold music making. On his new album “Details,” for the first time Driss collaborates with a string section. The meeting of Arabic scales and western classical music is uncommon as is combining oud and strings. A song called “The Tree's Commandments” captivated me due to the intricate instrumental interplay, seamless transitions and sheer majesty.

Dore Stein

Fantastic Negrito “Son of a Broken Man”

Fantastic Negrito’s “Son of a Broken Man” is one of this year’s standout releases, full of raw vulnerability and emotion. Based in Oakland, Fantastic Negrito blends electrifying blues grooves with soulful, melancholic ballads. As a local artist, he deserves our attention and support. The instrumentation is exceptional, showcasing his artistry and depth. A highlight is “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You,” a nostalgic, heartfelt track with a familiar, poignant sound.