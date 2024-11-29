Here are some tips for getting creative with Thanksgiving leftovers

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Thanksgiving leftovers aren't only the mashed potatoes and turkey. You might also have some raw ingredients still in your kitchen. Like, it turns out I didn't need quite as much stale cornbread for my stuffing as I thought I would. Well, last year, my co-host Scott Detrow asked "Bon Appetit" editor Rachel Gurjar for some help rethinking holiday leftovers, starting with the ingredients still stacked up in the kitchen.

RACHEL GURJAR: I think you need to think about how you can fit these in your daily weeknight dinners. And that's how I came up with these recipes. So, you know, we all have that one straggler can of pumpkin puree, don't know what to do with it. Yes, you've made pumpkin pie, and it has a great application in sweet things, but I think it is an excellent base for a pasta sauce.

SCOTT DETROW: Yeah, I mean, you wrote, (reading) here's a controversial opinion. To me, pumpkin puree works better in savory applications than in sweet ones.

That's a bold claim.

GURJAR: Yes, and I am also one of those people who does not like pumpkin pie.

DETROW: I'll grant you that more. I'm on - it depends year to year how I feel about pumpkin pie. But tell me about the pasta approach.

GURJAR: Because it's already pureed, half of your work is done. You know, pumpkin puree has a slight sweetness to it, but it definitely has savory notes as well. And I think the idea is to just punch it up using some aromatics. And you don't need anything fancy for this - you know, your go-to, like, garlic, onion, some good olive oil and a little bit of red pepper flakes to add just that heat, which kind of cuts through all the sweetness and makes this, like, really beautiful luscious sauce. Just throw in your pasta there, and it will kind of envelop whatever pasta you use just beautifully, and you have dinner ready in about 35 minutes.

DETROW: I want to talk about stuffing next because, I mean, you've got the stovetop box kind. You also have, you know, people who do the whole thing themselves, all of the stale bread cubes. Stuffing is always the most central part of my family's Thanksgiving. And every year, without fail, when I'm making the stuffing, I buy too much bread, and I just have this stale bread sitting around. Or, you know, for people who use the box approach, you've got the extra boxes. What can you do with stuffing? - because I feel like stuffing is maybe the most, like, what-do-you-do-with-this-outside-of-Thanksgiving item out there.

GURJAR: OK, so all you need to do to your box stuffing mix is add a little salt, some butter, and it makes for an excellent crust, whether you use it on fish like I have in my recipe, or you could make chicken fingers with it. It's crispy, it's buttery, and it gets extremely golden brown.

DETROW: All right. One other thing to ask about, and that is cranberry sauce, particularly canned cranberry sauce. How did you think about that? What are some of the things you came up with?

GURJAR: So cranberry sauce - generally, you're associating it with winter and coziness. It's the perfect thing to add a little bit of tang. But, you know, I come from India. We pickle a lot of things. We use so many chutneys, and cranberry is, like, the perfect vehicle to do that. It is tangy. It's sweet. And when you add some warm winter spices, it really becomes the most versatile condiment you can use across so many things. So think in your smoothies. Think on your granola. Think on a sandwich with peanut butter.

DETROW: Thinking ahead to next year, can I also ask what your favorite go-to Thanksgiving leftover is, still in the vein of, like, Thanksgiving-meal-type mode?

GURJAR: My favorite leftover Thanksgiving meal is a big Thanksgiving sandwich that is almost too big to eat, but it has a layer of mashed potatoes, gravy, turkey, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts and stuffing.

SHAPIRO: That's "Bon Appetit" editor Rachel Gurjar, speaking with my co-host, Scott Detrow last year.

