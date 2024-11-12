'Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars' encourages people to find the power within

This interview aired in the November 12, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

If you are in a place where you’re feeling powerless right now, visual artists Joell Jones and Kim Thoman have a message for you.

Sit with yourself. Take a journey inside you, to find power.

They're featuring a hope-filled exhibit at the Richmond Art Center / called “ Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars .” They wanted to reflect the strength found in vulnerability.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

