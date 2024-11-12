© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

'Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars' encourages people to find the power within

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Artists Kim Thoman (left) and Joell Jones (right)
Gabriel Heilig-Yochim and Bob Bezemek
Artists Kim Thoman (left) and Joell Jones (right)

This interview aired in the November 12, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

If you are in a place where you’re feeling powerless right now, visual artists Joell Jones and Kim Thoman have a message for you.

Sit with yourself. Take a journey inside you, to find power.

They're featuring a hope-filled exhibit at the Richmond Art Center / called Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars.” They wanted to reflect the strength found in vulnerability.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
