'Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars' encourages people to find the power within
This interview aired in the November 12, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
If you are in a place where you’re feeling powerless right now, visual artists Joell Jones and Kim Thoman have a message for you.
Sit with yourself. Take a journey inside you, to find power.
They're featuring a hope-filled exhibit at the Richmond Art Center / called “Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars.” They wanted to reflect the strength found in vulnerability.
This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.