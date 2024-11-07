Theatre Flamenco at SF's Downtown First Thursdays

This interview aired on the November 7th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

The first Thursday of every month, 2nd Street in San Francisco's SOMA District is shut down between Market and Howard. Instead of cars, street vendors, food trucks, and stages with live performances create a carnival atmosphere drawing people to the inner city.

The monthly event is called "Downtown First Thursdays" and KALW has been a part of the festivities since the program began in May. This month, we're bringing international artistry and dance to the 111 Minna Performance Space. Musicians and performers from San Francisco's Theatre Flamenco will perform two 45 minute sets, beginning at 6 pm.

The company is led by Artistic Director Carola Zertuche — a lifelong dancer born in Mexico, who studied Flamenco in Spain, before settling in the US.

She now runs Theatre Flamenco from its San Francisco studio on South Van Ness, and talked to us about the passionate art form bringing together music and movement.