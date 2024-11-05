Local photographer talks to the recently displaced by SF crackdown on encampments

This interview aired in the November 5th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

In July, the Supreme Court's ruling on Grants Pass v. Johnson , essentially made it illegal for people to sleep outside in public places. People can be arrested and fined and it’s a lot easier for officials to forcibly remove unhoused people by sweeping encampments.

In San Francisco, the sweeps have affected over a thousand unhoused people, including those living in mobile homes and trailers.

Pablo Unzueta is a photographer with El Tecolote. He's been chronicling the challenges faced by the unhoused through his pictures. He's also asked folks he photographs to write out their personal experiences of having their belongings striped away.