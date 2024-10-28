Housing for extremely low-income tenants in SF

These interviews aired on the October 29, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen

San Francisco's Prop G, would dedicate money from the general fund toward rental subsidies for extremely low-income seniors, people with disabilities, and families.

If approved, it would require the city to spend up to 8.25 million dollars a year filling the gap between what San Francisco’s lowest income residents earn and the deed-restricted affordable housing that’s available. So, that means an apartment earmarked for people earning 80% of the median income could be rented to a family making only 30 percent, with the city making up the difference in cost.

Our Prop G panel was hosted by San Francisco Public Press’ Executive Director Lila LaHood. She spoke with Caroline Feng, Chief Community Real Estate Officer at the Mission Economic Development Agency,Madison Alvarado a reporter for the San Francisco Public Press and Annie Chung, President and CEO at Self Help for the Elderly

