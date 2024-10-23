San Francisco Proposition C Election Brief

Proposition C aims to fight corruption in the San Francisco government by creating an inspector general to investigate fraud, waste and abuse. The I-G would report to the City Controller's Office and be appointed by the Board of Supervisors and the mayor.

The FBI has investigated several city officials on corruption charges in recent years, some of whom were later found guilty on charges like bribery and fraud.

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President and mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin wrote Prop C, and outlined what it would do in a July Board of Supervisors meeting.

“It will give the controller a position of Inspector General with the right of subpoena and search warrant, rather than having the FBI get to the bottom of our dirty laundry we can have our own city do it.”

Proposition C is co-sponsored by the entire board of Supervisors, and is supported by former Controller Ed Harrington and California Assemblymember Phil Ting.

TogetherSF Action opposes the creation of an Inspector General position, which it said would concentrate too much power under a single individual. The measure is also opposed by GrowSF.

The inspector General would report on potential violations of city law and review complaints from citizens and whistleblowers.

The IG would collaborate with the city attorney, the district attorney, the Ethics Commission or the Department of Human Resources.

Proposition C would pass with a simple majority.

This election brief was reported by San Francisco Public Press reporter Madison Alvarado.

You can read the full analysis of Prop C here.