San Francisco Proposition B Election Brief

Proposition B would let San Francisco borrow up to 390 (three hundred and ninety) million dollars to build new infrastructure and upgrade existing buildings, roads and public spaces.

The bond would replace an expiring bond, so it wouldn’t raise current property taxes.

A majority of Prop B’s revenue would fund improvements at health care facilities, split among community health centers and hospitals.

Including.. Chinatown Public Health Center, which would receive funding for a full renovation. The bond would also pay for the relocation of City Clinic, which provides H-I-V and S-T-D treatment to youth and low-income residents.

Laguna Honda and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, would together get a total of one hundred and six (106) million dollars for seismic upgrades and other critical repairs.

Proposition B would also pay for new homeless shelter space, road repair and improvements to public spaces , including a project to upgrade Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro.

Supporters of the bond measure include mayor London Breed, the entire Board of Supervisor and numerous local groups. They say the bond will provide critical investment for the city’s public health and safety infrastructure. .

Opponents include The San Francisco Apartment Association who want to lower property taxes.

The “No on B” campaign has raised one hundred seventy-two thousand $172,000. Much of that is from the San Francisco Apartment Association Political Action Committee.

Because it is a bond measure, Proposition B requires a two-third vote to pass.

