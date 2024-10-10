California Prop 6: Ending forced labor of incarcerated people

Subscribe to the Gimme My Props podcast for election explainers covering California, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and Richmond in two minutes or less.

California’s constitution bans all but one form of slavery: forced labor in prisons and jails.

If California Proposition 6 passes, it would amend the constitution so the state can’t order an inmate to work and can’t punish them for refusing a work assignment.

California prisons hand out about 65,000 of these work assignments every year according to recent state data. Many prisoners working these jobs earn less than 74 cents an hour.

Prop 6 would give incarcerated people the option to work.

The measure doesn’t include requirements about pay, but it makes clear prisoners could earn credits to take time off their sentences.

Prop 6 is backed by the state’s reparations task force, a group designated to repair the damage of slavery and racism for Black Californians.

There's no registered opposition to the measure.

This explainer was reported by Wendy Fry with our newsroom partner CalMatters. Click here to check out out the full CalMatters 2024 Voter Guide.