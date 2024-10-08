San Francisco’s Open Studios celebrates 50 years

This story aired on the October 8th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

If you’ve ever visited KALW’s popup studio and live event space in downtown San Francisco at 220 Montgomery, you’ve seen our rotating art gallery. Right now we are showing a collection from The Drawing Room. This gallery is made possible by ArtSpan, which is in its 50th year of supporting local artists. They are best known for San Francisco Open Studios, a month of free access to the studios of hundreds of artists around the city. And it’s happening right now!

KALW’s Ben Trefny sat down with Renee DeCarlo, the founder and artistic director of The Drawing Room and Michael McConnell, an artist who works out of 1890 Bryant studios. They spoke at one of our live events hosted at One Eleven Minna Gallery, to talk about the state of the visual arts in the city.