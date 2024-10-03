Crashing his truck into a canal led to an unexpected family reunion

Anthony Gomez has been incarcerated for nine years. But when he thinks about what feels most like home, he thinks about his great-grandmother's ranch in rural Madera. When he lived there as a kid, he was surrounded by orchards, lots of open space, and by family. He has fond memories of swimming in the nearby canal with his brothers and uncles. When his family moved, Anthony got pulled into a negative lifestyle in the inner city. Uncuffed producer Matt Sheppard interviewed Anthony about how one exciting night, years later, his family found their way back to that canal and went back home.

The last time that much of us had been out there was probably like 2006, you know, right before my grandma died ... It's almost like they were grateful that we crashed and they had a reason to go out there. Anthony Gomez

This story was produced by Matt Sheppard with help from Ninna Gaensler-Debs, Angela Johnston, and sound designer Eric "Maserati-E " Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

