Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Berkeley's dueling ballot measures
This interview aired in the October 2nd, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents
Click the play button above to listen!
Berkeley voters have a lot to make sense of this election cycle. KALW’s Sunni Khalid spoke with senior Berkeleyside reporter, Alex N. Gecan, to try and tease out some of the knots in two different sets of dueling ballot measures.