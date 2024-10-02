© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Berkeley's dueling ballot measures

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Berkeley Registrar2.jpeg
Darwin BondGraham
/
Berkeleyside with permission
Berkeley has two sets of dueling ballot measures this year.

This interview aired in the October 2nd, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen!

Berkeley voters have a lot to make sense of this election cycle. KALW’s Sunni Khalid spoke with senior Berkeleyside reporter, Alex N. Gecan, to try and tease out some of the knots in two different sets of dueling ballot measures.

Tags
Crosscurrents 2024 Elections2024 Berkeley Elections
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid