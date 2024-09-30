Youth who are too young to vote are advocating to eligible voters

This interview aired in the 9/30/24 episode of Crosscurrents

It is an election year and KALW has been listening to what matters to different Bay Area communities. Often this means we are talking to eligible voters. But we wanted to hear from the people who are too young to vote. Today, we learn about the issues that matter most to the under 18 crowd and how they are still making an impact.

I spoke with KALW Elections Production Manager, Johanna Miyaki, who went to the RYSE community center in Richmond California for the launch of a youth led campaign called “VOTE FOR US.”

