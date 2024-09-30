© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Youth who are too young to vote are advocating to eligible voters

KALW | By Johanna Miyaki,
Hana Baba
Published September 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Melanie Ramirez
Johanna Miyaki
Melanie Ramirez

This interview aired in the 9/30/24 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen

It is an election year and KALW has been listening to what matters to different Bay Area communities. Often this means we are talking to eligible voters. But we wanted to hear from the people who are too young to vote. Today, we learn about the issues that matter most to the under 18 crowd and how they are still making an impact.

I spoke with KALW Elections Production Manager, Johanna Miyaki, who went to the RYSE community center in Richmond California for the launch of a youth led campaign called “VOTE FOR US.”
Tags
Crosscurrents 2024 Elections
Johanna Miyaki
See stories by Johanna Miyaki
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba