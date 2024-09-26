7 Performances We're Looking Forward to Seeing at Portola Music Festival 2024

This weekend, Portola returns to Pier 80 for its third consecutive year, bringing some of the best in dance music to San Francisco. As we gear up for another unforgettable weekend, Margarita Azucar and Marcus Rosario share their thoughts on standout performances they're most excited to see.

SATURDAY

Fcukers (2:55 p.m. - 3:35 p.m.)

The NYC trio has rapidly established a fierce reputation with their music, characterized by warped, pitched-down vocals, thundering basslines, and snappy, electro-tinged percussion. They’re not just a new band; they’re the ones everyone is keeping an eye on. With a vibe that embodies an "unlimited party without a care in the world," their music consistently delivers high-energy anthems that captivate audiences. As their star power continues to grow, I’m eagerly anticipating all that they bring to Portola.

Lava La Rue (3:50-4:40 p.m.)

Hailing from West London, Lava’s debut album, STARFACE is conceptualized as a genderqueer version of Ziggy Stardust. STARFACE follows the story of an intergalactic being named who's been sent to Earth to study and help humanity (Humanity). Their live performance promises to mesmerize you and rock your soul.

Peaches (4:55 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

On the heels of her retrospective documentary, Teaches of Peaches, the iconic Peaches brings over two decades of music and bold visuals. This epic feminist musician and performance artist truly pushes boundaries and comfort zones with catchy lyrics that you can’t but feel fierce and joyful while singing along to. Decades from now, you’ll still be telling others about that time you saw Peaches at a festival in San Francisco.

Bicep Present Chroma (8:05 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.)

AV/DJ sets at music festivals can often be hit or miss, but Bicep has consistently raised the bar with their CHROMA project since its inception. Their music is a powerful testament to their exceptional production skills, and their performance at Portola promises to be a thrilling preview of what’s to come—one that I can’t wait to experience.

SUNDAY

Glass Beams (8:40 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.)

The inspiration for this Melbourne-based trio, is rooted in the intersection of ‘Western’ musical styles and traditional Indian music inspired by founding member Rajan Silva’s father’s record collection. After their EP Mahal dropped earlier this spring, their music and live performances quickly gained traction, and we are lucky to see them returning to the Bay for the Portola festival performance and their midnight show at the Warfield. Be prepared to feel transported to another realm as your body responds to their instrumentation.

Honey Dijon (8:15 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.)

Words cannot describe the love and admiration I have for certain music heroes who continually champion the roots of dance music, and Honey Dijon stands out as one of the most iconic DJs in this realm. Her unwavering commitment to authenticity and her ability to blend classic sounds with contemporary flair keep the essence of dance music alive and thriving. Seeing her perform at Portola is not just an opportunity to experience incredible music; it’s a celebration of the culture and community that defines our beloved genre. I simply cannot wait to hear her play.

Justice (9:00 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.)

This French electronic duo is known for getting you dancing and rocking you out. There comes a point on the last night of a festival where you have to consider the mass exodus and catching transportation. Or you can stay for the headliner that puts those finishing touches on your festival experience such that you are just doing a play-by-play recap with friends and strangers, and temporarily suspend any discomforts navigating that trip home. Stay for Justice.

