Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland's District 5 Voters

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published September 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Oakland District 5
Estefany Gonzalez
/
Oaklandside (with permission)
A pedestrian walks past a Fruitvale sign in Oakland's fifth district.

This interview aired in the September 25th episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen!

In this year’s election, Oakland has four districts with open City Council seats. To better understand what residents care most about we’ve been speaking with reporters from The Oaklandside who are covering the district races. KALW’s Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with Oaklandside's arts, culture and community reporter Azucena Rasilla about what’s most pressing for the people living in Oakland’s District 5.
Crosscurrents 2024 Elections2024 Oakland Elections
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
