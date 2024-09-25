Oakland's District 5 Voters

This interview aired in the September 25th episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen!

In this year’s election, Oakland has four districts with open City Council seats. To better understand what residents care most about we’ve been speaking with reporters from The Oaklandside who are covering the district races. KALW’s Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with Oaklandside's arts, culture and community reporter Azucena Rasilla about what’s most pressing for the people living in Oakland’s District 5.