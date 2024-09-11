© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Book It: The real science behind a medical thriller

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Today’s book is penned by Berkeley writer Elizabeth Reed Aden and set in the Bay Area. The Goldilocks Genome is a scientific thriller. It’s fast-moving fiction built around something very real and very slow to take hold: medicine personalized around your DNA. The book’s plot: a selfish, self-made millionaire discovers his late wife was taking antidepressants that failed her. He wreaks his revenge on the pharmaceutical industry, killing his victims with genetically-targeted poison.

The real mystery though is why the medical world hasn’t embraced care built around the Goldilocks promise: DNA-based treatments and doses that are not too much, not too little, but genetically just right.

Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
