Book It: The real science behind a medical thriller

Today’s book is penned by Berkeley writer Elizabeth Reed Aden and set in the Bay Area. The Goldilocks Genome is a scientific thriller. It’s fast-moving fiction built around something very real and very slow to take hold: medicine personalized around your DNA. The book’s plot: a selfish, self-made millionaire discovers his late wife was taking antidepressants that failed her. He wreaks his revenge on the pharmaceutical industry, killing his victims with genetically-targeted poison.

The real mystery though is why the medical world hasn’t embraced care built around the Goldilocks promise: DNA-based treatments and doses that are not too much, not too little, but genetically just right.

