Hear special broadcasts from the Cabrillo Festival

From September 1st to 22nd, KALW is once again collaborating with the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music on a series of four special broadcasts, hosted by Sarah Cahill on Revolutions Per Minute, Sunday evenings from 6 to 8 pm. These broadcasts give you the sense of being present in the concert hall, at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, with the electricity of the moment as these brand new compositions are brought to life. Many are being heard for the very first time. Fifteen composers, ranging from the Bay Area's own Gabriella Smith and Vivian Fung to Belize-born Errollyn Wallen and Puerto Rican Iván Enrique Rodriguez, gather in Santa Cruz for an intensive few weeks with the excellent orchestra and conductor Cristian Macelaru, culminating in concerts, workshops, family concerts, and a lot more.

This is also the first season for the festival's new Executive Director Riley Nicholson, so he'll chat with us and give us a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the rehearsals and concerts. What makes the Cabrillo Festival especially exciting is the devotion and spirit and energy of these performances by terrific musicians. Tune in for four Sundays beginning September 1st for broadcasts from the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music!

- PARADE (8/4) : air Sunday, September 1 @ 6-8pm

- UNBOUND (8/5) : air Sunday, September 8 @ 6-8pm

- CREATIVE COAST (8/12) : air Sunday, September 15 @ 6-8pm