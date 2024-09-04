© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
QAnon and the destruction of the American family Part Two

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Today we bring you the next segment of “Book It” with Angie Coiro. Exploring books and authors rooted in California.

Last week we brought you part one of her conversation with Jesselyn Cook, author of the new book "The Quiet Damage: QAnon and the Destruction of the American Family." In this segment, we hear what it's like to try and reach a loved one who has fallen into a conspiracy rabbit hole.

Here’s part two of Angie’s conversation.
