QAnon and the destruction of the American family Part Two
Today we bring you the next segment of “Book It” with Angie Coiro. Exploring books and authors rooted in California.
Last week we brought you part one of her conversation with Jesselyn Cook, author of the new book "The Quiet Damage: QAnon and the Destruction of the American Family." In this segment, we hear what it's like to try and reach a loved one who has fallen into a conspiracy rabbit hole.
Here’s part two of Angie’s conversation.