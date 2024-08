Last week we debuted a new KALW series: Book It with Angie Coiro. It’s a show about books and authors rooted in California.

This week she talks to Jesselyn Cook, author of the new book The Quiet Damage: QAnon and the Destruction of the American Family. It’s about how Conspiracy theories are destroying have sometimes divided families, with parents cut off from children, and spouses living together in pained silence.