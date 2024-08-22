The sights and sounds of my first Stern Grove concert
This story aired in the August 22, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
San Francisco’s big music festival, Stern Grove, is coming to a close this weekend. There’s a lot of excitement about this Sunday’s headliner–Chaka Khan. This was my first summer attending and covering Stern Grove. Come with me as I take you back to my first concert on opening weekend during Pride. Tegan and Sara were the headliners. I spoke with opening acts Oakland rock artist King Isis and KALW Dj Lady Ryan, as well as people in the audience.
There are two concerts left: Sylvan Esso on Saturday and Chaka Khan on Sunday. If you can’t make it to the shows, watch them live on channel 44/cable 12 or stream it on CBSSF.com. Visit KALW.org for all of our Stern Grove coverage.
This story was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
