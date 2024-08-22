© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The sights and sounds of my first Stern Grove concert

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
1 of 6  — Stern Grove Crowd photog Jenee Darden.JPG
Thousands of people are enjoying the day at Stern Grove
2 of 6  — Porfirio and Jenee Stern Grove selfie photog Porfirio.jpg
KALW Sights and Sounds team producer Porfirio Rangel and host Jenee Darden take a selfie
3 of 6  — DJ Lady Ryan at Stern Grove photog Jenee Darden.JPG
DJ Lady Ryan is all smiles at Stern Grove
4 of 6  — IMG_1084.JPG
Oakland indie rock artist King Isis performs at Stern Grove
5 of 6  — Tegan and Sara photog Porfirio.jpg
Tegan and Sara performing at Stern Grove
6 of 6  — Porfirio jacket at Stern Grove photog Jenee.jpg
KALW Sights and Sounds producer Porfirio Rangel shows off the denim jacket he designed

This story aired in the August 22, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

San Francisco’s big music festival, Stern Grove, is coming to a close this weekend. There’s a lot of excitement about this Sunday’s headliner–Chaka Khan. This was my first summer attending and covering Stern Grove. Come with me as I take you back to my first concert on opening weekend during Pride. Tegan and Sara were the headliners. I spoke with opening acts Oakland rock artist King Isis and KALW Dj Lady Ryan, as well as people in the audience.

There are two concerts left: Sylvan Esso on Saturday and Chaka Khan on Sunday. If you can’t make it to the shows, watch them live on channel 44/cable 12 or stream it on CBSSF.com. Visit KALW.org for all of our Stern Grove coverage.

This story was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Make sure to check out our photo slideshow at the top of the page.

Click the play button above to listen to this story.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
