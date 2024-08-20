What a Trump win could mean for SF and California immigration

Project 2025 is the action plan for Trump’s first 180 days in office put together by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. The 900-page document includes policy goals that many people have expressed concern over, including a national abortion ban, revoking the ability to pass climate change legislation, and deporting the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

Today, we focus on immigration to see how Project 2025’s proposed policies would affect California and the Bay Area, with our progressive immigration policies.