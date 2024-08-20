Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
What a Trump win could mean for SF and California immigration
Project 2025 is the action plan for Trump’s first 180 days in office put together by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. The 900-page document includes policy goals that many people have expressed concern over, including a national abortion ban, revoking the ability to pass climate change legislation, and deporting the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.
Today, we focus on immigration to see how Project 2025’s proposed policies would affect California and the Bay Area, with our progressive immigration policies.
To dig into that, I spoke with Raheem Hosseini. He’s race and equity editor, at the San Francisco Chronicle, and he’s recently reported on what a second Trump term could mean for California.