Ziyad Saleem is a Sudanese American student at UC Berkeley and he’s competing in the summer Olympics, but not for team USA. Saleem is swimming for Sudan — a country that has sent swimmers to the Olympics before — but these games, it’s a very different reality. Sudan is in the midst of a war, with 8 millionpeople displaced. So this year, athletes representing Sudan are eitherrefugeesor members of the diaspora.

And one of them is Saleem-a rising senior at UC Berkeley. Between being a student and an athelete, it was difficult to catch him for an interview, but a small window opened up and I caught up with him on the phone in my car, right before he left for Paris.