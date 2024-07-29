Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Swimming for Sudan
Ziyad Saleem is a Sudanese American student at UC Berkeley and he’s competing in the summer Olympics, but not for team USA. Saleem is swimming for Sudan — a country that has sent swimmers to the Olympics before — but these games, it’s a very different reality. Sudan is in the midst of a war, with 8 millionpeople displaced. So this year, athletes representing Sudan are eitherrefugeesor members of the diaspora.
And one of them is Saleem-a rising senior at UC Berkeley. Between being a student and an athelete, it was difficult to catch him for an interview, but a small window opened up and I caught up with him on the phone in my car, right before he left for Paris.