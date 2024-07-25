© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

KALW 220 Montgomery open mic night

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published July 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
E Okobi performing Black Skin Baby
Ben Trefny
E Okobi performing Black Skin Baby

Today, we bring you a poem that was awarded the best performance of the night from our last open mic. It’s from E Okobi. It’s an original poem she read at the memorial of her brother Chinedu Okobi who was killed by San Mateo Police in 2018.

Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
