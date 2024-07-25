Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
KALW 220 Montgomery open mic night
Today, we bring you a poem that was awarded the best performance of the night from our last open mic. It’s from E Okobi. It’s an original poem she read at the memorial of her brother Chinedu Okobi who was killed by San Mateo Police in 2018.