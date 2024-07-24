© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Ongoing federal probe into Oakland city government expands

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
An image of Sheng Thao speaking about the FBI raid at a press conference
Christopher Alam
/
KALW
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao giving her first public address following the FBI raid on her home.

Since FBI agents raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, as well as the homes of businessmen David and Andy Duong, the US Attorney's office has subpoenaed text messages, voicemails, calendars, social media posts, handwritten notes, memos, faxes, and other documents related to the Duongs and their waste management company.

But the raid and the subpoenas have raised more questions than they've answered. We hear from Oaklandside reporter Eli Wolfe about the expanding probe into the administration of Mayor Sheng Thao and its dealing with the Duong family.
