Ongoing federal probe into Oakland city government expands
Since FBI agents raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, as well as the homes of businessmen David and Andy Duong, the US Attorney's office has subpoenaed text messages, voicemails, calendars, social media posts, handwritten notes, memos, faxes, and other documents related to the Duongs and their waste management company.
But the raid and the subpoenas have raised more questions than they've answered. We hear from Oaklandside reporter Eli Wolfe about the expanding probe into the administration of Mayor Sheng Thao and its dealing with the Duong family.