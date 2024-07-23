Opportunity: Newsroom Engineering Fellowship

KALW Public Media is looking for an Audio Engineering Fellow to join our News Department. The Engineering Fellow’s primary duty will be to help mix our daily news magazine Crosscurrents, with additional work including engineering newscasts and other programs at the station. You will receive mentorship and support from our Engineers.

Crosscurrents airs Monday through Thursday mornings on KALW public radio in the San Francisco Bay Area. Our goal is to make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. We do that through interviews and sonically rich, thought-provoking, long-form radio features. Our typical style is to use a lot of natural sound from field recordings and thoughtful scoring to enhance the storytelling.

As part of its mission, the KALW news department trains many people in the art and craft of journalistic audio storytelling. It makes for a dynamic and energized newsroom. Everyone on staff contributes to training and mentoring.

QUALIFICATIONS



Experience mixing in a DAW, preferably ProTools

A strong interest in and knowledge of music, preferably the ability to count time, understanding of song structure

Solid interpersonal skills when managing content deadlines from various collaborators

Ability to work gracefully under deadline with both experienced journalists as well as trainees

An interest in story, i.e., an ear that can detect what’s boring or confusing, both in language and in sound.

This is a two-year fellowship position, up to 20 hours per week, Monday-Thursday. It is a good opportunity for alumni of our training programs, but is open to anyone looking to advance in their career as an audio producer. It can be remote/in-person hybrid, but candidates must reside in the Bay Area and be able to commit to being in person at least two days a week between Mondays and Thursdays, in addition to other in-person commitments as needed.

APPLICATION

To apply, please submit a cover letter, CV, work samples (clips or links), and references using this form.

If you have any questions or accessibility needs please email James Rowlands at james@kalw.org

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.