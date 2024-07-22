Opportunity: Production Assistant Fellowship

KALW strives to create joyful, informative media that engages people across the divides in our community — economic, social, and cultural. The KALW newsroom produces four daily newscasts and a half-hour newsmagazine Crosscurrents, in addition to ongoing series like New Arrivals, Bay Poets, Natural State, and My Mixtape. Crosscurrents is also a home for other ongoing projects produced by KALW Studios like Uncuffed, Sights and Sounds, and tbh, seasonal podcasts like How Wild and The Spiritual Edge, and in-depth limited-release series like Without A Voice and What Works.

We have also been committed to training as one of our core values since we launched in 2004. We work with eight student reporters in our Audio Academy training program, a nine-month tuition-free in-depth program for people with little to no experience in audio production, and we invite early-career audio producers into our newsroom for additional reporting, production, and engineering fellowship opportunities.

We are looking for an early-career audio producer to join our team as a Production Fellow. The Production Fellow will work closely with the Crosscurrents team to coordinate script, audio, and digital assets needed to put the show together. They will also be asked to do some production work for host interviews and other audio projects as needed. The ideal candidate is a super-organized, detail-oriented team player who listens to tons of radio shows and podcasts and understands how they come together structurally.

QUALIFICATIONS



Experience writing for broadcast and good editorial judgment

Ability to copy edit quickly and strong proficiency in AP style

Experience creating content for digital platforms, including websites and social media

Solid interpersonal skills when managing content deadlines from various collaborators

Ability to work gracefully under deadline with both experienced journalists as well as trainees

Ability to write personable host scripts a plus

This is a two-year fellowship position, up to 32 hours per week, Monday-Thursday. Pay is $30 an hour with benefits. It's a good opportunity for alumni of our training programs, but is open to anyone looking to advance in their career as an audio producer. It can be remote/in-person hybrid, but candidates must reside in the San Francisco Bay Area and be able to commit to being in person at least two days a week in addition to other in-person commitments as needed.

APPLICATION

To apply, please submit a cover letter, CV, work samples (clips or links), and references using this form.

If you have any questions or accessibility needs please email victor@gmail.com.

We will begin reviewing applications on Monday, August 5 and continue on a rolling basis.

KALW is an equal opportunity employer to all, regardless of age, ancestry, color, disability, exercising the right to family care and medical leave, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, military or veteran status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religious creed, sex (includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), and sexual orientation.