© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The lore behind David Normal's Catoliths

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:22 AM PDT
David Normal's Catoliths
Victor Tence
David Normal's Catoliths

This interview aired in the July 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen to the news

If you’re walking down Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco and find yourself looking up at a 15 foot tall cat, you might not be hallucinating, you might actually be standing in front of the windows of KALWs popup space. Because right now we’re showcasing a Burning Man art gallery.

David Normal is the San Francisco artist behind the massive 3D printed “Catoliths.”

I interviewed David as part of a panel with all the artists showcasing in our space. Here is an excerpt of that conversation, David begins with the inspiration for his art.
Tags
Crosscurrents Crosscurrents
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
See stories by Ben Trefny