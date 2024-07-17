© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland singer Satya on performing at Stern Grove and her upcoming album

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:06 AM PDT
Oakland singer Satya
Photo provided by Phil Green
Oakland singer Satya

This interview aired in July 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

This Sunday, Oakland singer Satya is opening for the TrapHouseJazz artist Masgego at Stern Grove. Satya’s latest soulful EP is “Deep Blue.” It's been a few years since Satya's first KALW interview. Now we catch up on how she has evolved as an artist since then.

If you can’t make the concert, watch it at home on KPIX+ Channel 44, Cable 12. Or stream it live.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden