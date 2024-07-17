Oakland singer Satya on performing at Stern Grove and her upcoming album

This interview aired in July 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

This Sunday, Oakland singer Satya is opening for the TrapHouseJazz artist Masgego at Stern Grove. Satya’s latest soulful EP is “Deep Blue.” It's been a few years since Satya's first KALW interview. Now we catch up on how she has evolved as an artist since then.

If you can’t make the concert, watch it at home on KPIX+ Channel 44, Cable 12. Or stream it live.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.