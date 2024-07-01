© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris on their series 'The First Cat in Space'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 1, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
This interview aired in the July 1 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

Most cats don’t go to space. But they do in the imaginations of New York Times bestselling author Mac Barnett and award-winning illustrator Shawn Harris. They’re the creators of the comedic graphic novel series “The First Cat in Space.” It’s about the adventures of a heroic cat, moon queen, and a toenail-clipping robot.

“The First Cat in Space" series is out now. Check out Mac's children's show “Shape Island" on Apple TV+.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
