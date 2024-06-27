DJ Wonway Posibul on his Stern Grove Dream Coming True

This interview aired in the June 27th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen to the story

A favorite summer pastime for many music fans in the Bay Area is Stern Grove. KALW will be covering the musical festival that has been hosting free concerts for 87 years. Stern Grove is the longest running, nonprofit festival in the country. A few of our KALW staff will have first-time experiences at Stern Grove this year. DJ Wonway Possibul is a regular attendee, but this will be his first year actually dj’ing at the event. I will be attending Stern Grove concert for the first time this summer. Wonway spoke about his excitement for spinning at Stern Grove, and he gave me first-timer tips.

Wonway opens for Chicano Batman on Sunday, June 30th. Find details here for his show and future concerts.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

