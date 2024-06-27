© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

DJ Wonway Posibul on his Stern Grove Dream Coming True

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published June 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
DJ Wonway Posibul

This interview aired in the June 27th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen to the story

A favorite summer pastime for many music fans in the Bay Area is Stern Grove. KALW will be covering the musical festival that has been hosting free concerts for 87 years. Stern Grove is the longest running, nonprofit festival in the country. A few of our KALW staff will have first-time experiences at Stern Grove this year. DJ Wonway Possibul is a regular attendee, but this will be his first year actually dj’ing at the event. I will be attending Stern Grove concert for the first time this summer. Wonway spoke about his excitement for spinning at Stern Grove, and he gave me first-timer tips.

Wonway opens for Chicano Batman on Sunday, June 30th. Find details here for his show and future concerts.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
