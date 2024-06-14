KALW's On-Air Folk Fest returns

KALW’s On-Air Folk Festival returns on Saturday, June 22 for five hours of live performances by some of the Bay Area’s finest, eclectic talent, covering Folk, Celtic, British Isles, Latin, Scandinavian, bluegrass, singer-songwriter, and everything in-between. Our musical extravaganza, which runs from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., is hosted by JoAnn Mar, Peter Thompson, and Kevin Vance Here’s the line-up:

2:00 pm

Erica & Friends

Traditional and contemporary songs from the UK and Ireland, ballads that tell universal stories, along with jigs, reels, and polkas performed by seasoned musicians led by singer Erica Hockett. Erica’s friends include Anne Bingham Goess on fiddle, Chris Hammond on guitar, Jason Courtney on bouzouki, Charlie Hancock on accordion, and Tom Lindemuth on wind instruments.

2:45 pm

Diana Gameros

Her original music tells compelling stories of migration, family separation, and home drawn from her experience as a former undocumented immigrant from Mexico living in the United States for much of her life. Diana talks about her latest collaboration with author Susan Orlean for the podcast “Songwriter.”

3:15 pm

Kaptain Bottletop

This San Francisco-based Appalachian-Gothic band was founded by Lee Corbie-Wells and David Boyden. Both play violin and the Norwegian hardanger fiddle and perform old and new tunes, along with original compositions.

4:00 pm

Jody Stecher & Kate Brislin/High Country

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the very first On Air Folk Festival (on Aug. 21, 1999) with the incomparable duet of Jody Stecher & Kate Brislin as well as the longest-running traditional bluegrass band in the known world, High Country.

4:45 pm

Marin Bluegrass Sessions

These sessions at both the Sweetwater Music Hall (Mill Valley) and Mantra Wines (Novato) are organized by dobro player Bruce Sadownick, and supported by the California Bluegrass Association. Bruce brings musicians who have been part of support bands at these events to KALW for some live, on-air jamming, as well as information about the sessions.

5:30 to 7:00 pm

For Pete’s Sake!

Local musicians have been presenting a tribute to Pete and Toshi Seeger and they’ll each perform a few songs from their Seeger tribute concert:

Emma's Revolution.

Emma's Revolution are the award-winning activist duo of Sandy O and Pat Humphries. They've sung together for 20 years, taking their passionate, and sometimes humorous songs about peace and justice to rallies, churches and concert series across the country.

Jaeger and Reid

The duo of Judi Jaeger and Bob Reid, performing original and contemporary songs with their striking harmonies.

Aileen Vance

Singer, songwriter, music educator, composer, performer, parent and musical director of The Santa Cruz Peace Chorale