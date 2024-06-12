Local journalism and underrepresented communities

The International Women’s Media Foundationrecently honored Tasneem Raja, with its Gwen Ifil award. Raja is cofounder of Cityside, the organization behind local journalism outlets Berkeleyside, Oaklandside and the new Richmondside. nThe award was given for her leadership in local journalism and legacy of training of journalists from underrepresented communities.

I spoke to Raja about her journey from UC Berkeley, to national news outlets, back to hyper local journalism, and how she sees the state of journalism today.

