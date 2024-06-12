© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Local journalism and underrepresented communities

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Tasneem Raja
Amir Aziz
Tasneem Raja

The International Women’s Media Foundationrecently honored Tasneem Raja, with its Gwen Ifil award. Raja is cofounder of Cityside, the organization behind local journalism outlets Berkeleyside, Oaklandside and the new Richmondside. nThe award was given for her leadership in local journalism and legacy of training of journalists from underrepresented communities.

I spoke to Raja about her journey from UC Berkeley, to national news outlets, back to hyper local journalism, and how she sees the state of journalism today.
Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
