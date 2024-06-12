© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

'Dune' and 'Game of Thrones' Language Creator David J. Peterson talks about his craft

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Jessie Peterson
"One day I woke up and decided I wanted to learn every language on the planet."
David J. Peterson

Bringing a sci-fi/fantasy story to screen is not just about special effects. Culture is important too. Artists create worlds, communities and languages.

David J Peterson has created fictional languages for “Game of Thrones,” "The “Witcher,” “Dune” and other major works. He studied linguistics at UC Berkeley, and later co-founded the group the Language Creation Society.  David is from Southern California and currently lives there. In this interview he talks about his gift and love of language, as well as how going to Cal played a role in his career.

You can hear David’s work on the "Games of Thrones" prequel series “House of the Dragon.” The new season premieres June 16th on HBO and MAX.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel. 
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
