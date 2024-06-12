'Dune' and 'Game of Thrones' Language Creator David J. Peterson talks about his craft

"One day I woke up and decided I wanted to learn every language on the planet." David J. Peterson

Bringing a sci-fi/fantasy story to screen is not just about special effects. Culture is important too. Artists create worlds, communities and languages.

David J Peterson has created fictional languages for “Game of Thrones,” "The “Witcher,” “Dune” and other major works. He studied linguistics at UC Berkeley, and later co-founded the group the Language Creation Society. David is from Southern California and currently lives there. In this interview he talks about his gift and love of language, as well as how going to Cal played a role in his career.

You can hear David’s work on the "Games of Thrones" prequel series “House of the Dragon.” The new season premieres June 16th on HBO and MAX.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.