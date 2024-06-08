Sunday Puzzle: Net Worth

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name ending in "net," in any spelling.



Ex. Small room in which to eat meals --> DINETTE

1. Person with brown hair

2. Old crime show with the catchphrase "Just the facts, ma'am"

3. Puppet manipulated by strings

4. Soldier's weapon used for stabbing

5. Wind instrument akin to an oboe

6. Brass instrument related to the trumpet

7. Percussion instrument that a dancer clicks

8. Old French queen Marie ___

9. Singer Tammy

10. ___ Rankin, first woman in Congress

11. ___ Funicello, one of TV's original Mouseketeers

12. Comedian Carol

13. President Joe Biden's middle name

14. Newspaper chain that publishes USA Today

15. Villainous superintelligence system in the "Terminator" films

16. Something a baby sleeps in

Last week's challenge: Think of a famous writer with a three-word name. The first two letters of the last name followed by the first two letters of the middle name followed by the first two letters of the first name, in order, spell an adjective that describes this author today. Who is it?

Challenge answer: Edgar Rice Burroughs -> BURIED

Winner: Cary Seidman of Cleveland Heights, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Patrick McIntyre, of Seattle, and it's a little tricky. What item containing a silent U is commonly found in kitchen drawers?

