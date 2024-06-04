Fusion of Worlds: Yemanjo's Musical Odyssey

Ben Harris, also known as Yemanjo, a native of the Bay Area and a musician, talks about his musical background, influences, and his journey into electronic music alongside Nickodemus, the founder of Wonderwheel Recordings. They discuss Harris's new album 'La Misma Fuente,' its evolution from a three-track EP, and his collaborations with acclaimed international artists and how it has been influenced by music from around the world. Nickodemus also shares insights on Wonderwheel Recordings, which has been releasing music for over 20 years, and its commitment to promoting diverse music and artists.