Q&A: University encampments, student reporters, and the limits of the AP Stylebook

We’re in the middle of an international student movement right now. For more than a month, students at Universities across the world have set up pro-Palestinian encampments, to demand that their schools divest from companies profiting off of the war in Gaza.

But it hasn’t been easy: Protestors have clashed with police, University administrations, and even the media. Organizers are wary about who they’ll talk to, for fear of being misportrayed, or even put in danger.

This distrust of mainstream media has meant that student reporters have had unique and sometimes even exclusive access to encampments.

KALW’s Wren Farrell has been covering student encampments for weeks. We'll hear more about what it's been like for him and for Bay Area student journalists.

