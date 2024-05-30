© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Q&A: University encampments, student reporters, and the limits of the AP Stylebook

KALW | By Wren Farrell,
Hana Baba
Published May 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
A sign at the SFSU Gaza solidarity encampment reading: "For any film or photo inquiries, ASK HERE - Media"
Wren Farrell / KALW
UC Berkeley's Gaza Solidarity encampment on a slow Friday afternoon
Wren Farrell / KALW
Kiren Kaur sits inside of the tent she pitched at SFSU's student encampment
Wren Farrell / KALW
Kiana Sezawar Keshavarz sits for a photo on a red couch at the KALW offices
Wren Farrell / KALW

We’re in the middle of an international student movement right now. For more than a month, students at Universities across the world have set up pro-Palestinian encampments, to demand that their schools divest from companies profiting off of the war in Gaza.

But it hasn’t been easy: Protestors have clashed with police, University administrations, and even the media. Organizers are wary about who they’ll talk to, for fear of being misportrayed, or even put in danger.

This distrust of mainstream media has meant that student reporters have had unique and sometimes even exclusive access to encampments.

KALW’s Wren Farrell has been covering student encampments for weeks. We'll hear more about what it's been like for him and for Bay Area student journalists.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
