The Philharmonik: Tiny Desk Concert

While each Tiny Desk concert is special in its own way, we only publish one annually from a Tiny Desk Contest winner. This year, that winner is The Philharmonik — an up-and-coming multi-genre artist from Sacramento, Calif. — whose entry rose to the top of nearly 7,000 entries submitted by independent artists.

In that entry, singer Christian Gates and his band proved they knew how to make a song shine behind a desk, performing in an office setting in business casual attire. They keep up the act at the Tiny Desk, with Gates cosplaying as the team’s boss; he showcases his expressive stage presence and expansive musical range all while sitting in a swiveling office chair.

The group kicks off its celebratory set with its winning song, “What’s It All Mean?” Then, Gates shifts to the upright piano to perform “Drugs,” a theatrical song he says “is for all of those who have thought about doing alternative things because the paycheck was not enough.” He returns to the keyboard for “Chasing…” before flexing his rap abilities on “Colors.” The Philharmonik closes with the catchy “Pay Me,” a song I’m sure plenty of disgruntled workers will want to sing to their bosses after watching this concert.

Although Gates' life has changed overnight since winning the Contest, he stays humble throughout his set, continually crediting his team’s hard work. “This office is a group effort, and this is just another day at the office,” he says.

SET LIST

“What’s It All Mean?”

“Drugs”

“Chasing…”

“Colors”

“Pay Me”



MUSICIANS

Christian Gates: keys, lead vocals

Courtney Miller: drums

Connor Chavez: electric guitar, vocals

Jimmy Toor: flute

Sam Phelps: bass

Moriah Wenzel: vocals

Alicia Huff: vocals

Darius Upshaw: electric guitar

Jeffery Archie: keys, synth



TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Elle Mannion, Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR