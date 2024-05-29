Follow the Music is a music program dedicated to uplifting emerging Bay Area artists.

For Phil Green, music has always been a labor of love. He started with a career in the business side of entertainment in Los Angeles, but he has also always wanted to support music artists he believed in. Phil had a brief run as an artist manager in the early 2000 after helping a young singer get signed to Universal Music, but then he ended up taking a long break from music. A decade later, back in the Bay Area, he found himself back in that world.

Today, Phil is one of the founders of Follow the Music, a program for emerging artists and music education founded by respected legends and leaders in the Bay Area who believe in the transformational power of music. We spoke to Phil about his passion for supporting up-and-coming creators.

KALW: How did you get back into music after a decade?

Phil Green: A good friend of mine reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I'm working with this artist up in the Bay area and I'm getting kind of busy ‘cause I'm writing on this new TV show, Empire, and I don't have the time to do it, but he's making some moves and he's from Oakland.’

I'm from Oakland and wanted to sort of reconnect back, so I said I'd talk to him. Anyway, the quick version is, it wound up being this artist, Fantastic Negrito. He wound up winning the NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

What made you focus on up-and-coming youth?

Watching Fantastic Negrito get to a certain level and touring all over Europe was certainly fun. But it also is hella tiring, and I didn't really want to be on the road. What I also realized is, the thing that I really love the most is watching artists take those first steps onto the bigger stages and have those moments to see whether they can step up to the moment. It's also the time that's the hardest for artists and where I feel like there's the most need and the least support. And so I knew that was what lit me up.

I had received an EP for this young artist from Oakland named Satya so I started working with her and then I started to meet her friends, some of whom went to school with her at OSA [Oakland School of the Arts] and I realized, wow, they are all really talented, but they don't have management. They don't have somebody hustling behind them to open up these doors.

Can you tell me a little bit more about Follow the Music?

I'm very good friends with a former NFL player named Ronnie Lott, who is sort of a bit of a Bay Area legend. And he told me that he had a friend who was opening a new venue in Menlo Park and they were looking for creative programming ideas. And I told him and his friend that my heart was really into supporting emerging artists. They said, well, we'd love to host something at our beautiful new venue.

That was our sort of humble beginnings. From there I had lunch with another friend who's a retired booking agent. He had worked with Mavis Staples and John Lee Hooker. And he was like, ‘I've been wanting to do something that brings a lot of the youth organizations in the Bay Area together to share best practices and build a little greater sense of community.’

From there, we formed an advisory board. We brought together an amazing group of people. We wound up having Oakland School for the Arts, San Francisco Community Music Center, Glide Memorial Church, and SF Jazz. We also had Enriching Lives Through Music, which is based in the North Bay and is more orchestral music. So we wanted to run the gamut in terms of genre and also who is being served by the programs.

You mentioned a little bit earlier about the need that you saw for emerging artists, and that the early time is the most challenging and the one with the most needs. Can you talk more about what those needs and challenges are?

To be quite candid, I didn't know what our event was going to be like because I'd never seen any of these young artists before. I didn't really know what to expect. And then I was totally blown away by how talented they were.

And I had poked around and I couldn't find anything on most of them. There was no high quality video footage. There was very little on social media. They really didn't even have the basics to be submitted for opportunities.

The Bay Area has such a rich music history, but now if you look at the conversation, the Bay Area is kind of neglected when it comes to conversations about current music. So is this part of you bringing back the Bay Area’s reputation as a place for music?

There are multiple layers to this, but the reason I started working with Fantastic Negrito is because I had this memory of the Bay Area that I grew up in, which was this really rich, vibrant place and it's not lost on me that a lot of that art and culture was born out of a period of intense struggle.

The Bay Area to me felt like it was at its best then. And it's so interesting that as we've had this economic growth, we've laid waste to arts programs. So how can we bring those two worlds back into closer alignment?

A big part of it is pushing forward the conversation about the soul of the Bay Area. What made the Bay Area such an impactful, meaningful place in the beginning?