Dreams deferred: How gun violence cut a promising soccer career short

As a teenager, Daniel Ruiz was on track to have a promising career as a soccer star. It was a big deal for him and for his family. Not only did they all love the sport, playing soccer was set to be Daniel's ticket to a better life. The game was supposed to keep him out of trouble. But somehow, trouble found him anyway. Uncuffed producer Luis Gomez talked to Daniel about the rise and fall of his big dream.

Everything that I had accomplished, making it to Europe and playing for an international team — for USA — it just, it got put in the shadows.



This story was produced by Luis Gomez with help from Kathy Novak, Sonia Paul, Andrew Stelzer, Angela Johnston, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

