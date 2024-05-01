© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Meet DJ King Most

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:41 PM PDT

This interview originally aired in July 28, 2021 and it aired again in the March 28, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

DJ King Most is Bay Area DJ royalty. Also known as Patrick Diaz, his DJ lineage can be traced all the way back to his seventh grade dance. Now, his special brand of musical “redirections” are in demand with tech giants, celebrity DJ sets, and large art institutions.

In this interview, he talks about what inspires him and the music styles he is excited to bring to the KALW lineup.

King Most will be spinning on KALW Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight.

This interview was produced by Victor Tence.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
