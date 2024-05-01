Meet DJ King Most

This interview originally aired in July 28, 2021 and it aired again in the March 28, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

DJ King Most is Bay Area DJ royalty. Also known as Patrick Diaz, his DJ lineage can be traced all the way back to his seventh grade dance. Now, his special brand of musical “redirections” are in demand with tech giants, celebrity DJ sets, and large art institutions.

In this interview, he talks about what inspires him and the music styles he is excited to bring to the KALW lineup.

King Most will be spinning on KALW Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight.

This interview was produced by Victor Tence.

