Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community.

When she left: A son's reckoning with his mother's depature

KALW | By Jay Evans,
Uncuffed
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Jerry Reyes recounts how his mother left his family, and the events that brought her back.
KALW / Uncuffed
Jerry Reyes recounts how his mother left his family, and the events that brought her back.

Jerry Reyes and his siblings were raised in El Monte, California. Their young parents moved their family to the U.S. from Mexico when Jerry was just a baby. Everyone had to get used to life in a new culture. But their greatest challenge came when Jerry’s mother left the family. In this story, Uncuffed producer Jay Evans interviews Jerry at Solano State Prison about how that happened, and the events that brought her back to the family.

When she left the family, wow. I mean, my family has always been kind of chaotic but it became crazy. You know what I'm saying? Because there was really no, no family structure, you know. No, no family guidance. No, nothing.
Jerry Reyes

This story was produced by Jay Evans with help from Sonia Paul, Kathy Novak, Angela Johnston, Ninna Gaensler-Debs, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Jay Evans
Walter "Jay" Evans Jr. is from Palm Springs CA. Born in 1975, he has been imprisoned since 1995. During this term, he has written plays, acted in a Shakespeare class, and earned a paralegal certificate from The Blackstone Career Institute. His intent in working with Uncuffed is to learn as much as he can and take it into the free world. He has plans to earn a broadcast journalism degree, or take the bar exam. He has written model legislation, and is a contributor to the ACLU, Anti-Defamation League, and Initiate Justice.

Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
