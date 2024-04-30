When she left: A son's reckoning with his mother's depature

Jerry Reyes and his siblings were raised in El Monte, California. Their young parents moved their family to the U.S. from Mexico when Jerry was just a baby. Everyone had to get used to life in a new culture. But their greatest challenge came when Jerry’s mother left the family. In this story, Uncuffed producer Jay Evans interviews Jerry at Solano State Prison about how that happened, and the events that brought her back to the family.

When she left the family, wow. I mean, my family has always been kind of chaotic but it became crazy. You know what I'm saying? Because there was really no, no family structure, you know. No, no family guidance. No, nothing. Jerry Reyes

This story was produced by Jay Evans with help from Sonia Paul, Kathy Novak, Angela Johnston, Ninna Gaensler-Debs, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org