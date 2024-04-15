What Donald Trump's indictments mean for the election and our legal system

We’veneverbeen here before. A former presidentisbeing tried in criminalcourt while he’srunning for reelection.

Donald Trump faces four separate indictments. And only one of them will go to trial before November. That’s a case that got underway yesterday in a Manhattan courtroom with jury selection.Trump is charged with falsifying business documents ahead of the 2016 election to cover up payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

With a former president facing an unprecedented four indictments, what sets this case in New York apart? And what could the treatment of a former president reveal about our legal system more broadly?

