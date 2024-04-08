© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
'Pinoy Power' exhibit features Filipino cartoonists who drew for major publishers

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Rina Ayuyang is a cartoonist and co-curator of the "Pinoy Power" exhibit at The Cartoon Art Musuem
Photo provided by Rina Ayuyang
Rina Ayuyang is a cartoonist and co-curator of the "Pinoy Power" exhibit at The Cartoon Art Musuem

Some of your favorite comics from the 1970s may have been drawn by Filipino immigrants. Major American publishers, such as DC Comics, recruited artists from the Philippines who wanted more exposure outside of their country. Despite their talent, publishers underpaid them. They drew stories ranging from horror to King Arthur.The Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco is paying homage to these artists, along with other Filipino artists over six decades. The exhibit is called “Pinoy Power! A Celebration of Filipino Komiks from the Archipelago to the Bay.” Cartoonist Rina Ayuyang is a co-curator of the exhibit. She talks about how Filipino cartoonist from the past, inspire artists today. “Pinoy Power!” is running until April 28th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the April 8, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
