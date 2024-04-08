'Pinoy Power' exhibit features Filipino cartoonists who drew for major publishers

Some of your favorite comics from the 1970s may have been drawn by Filipino immigrants. Major American publishers, such as DC Comics, recruited artists from the Philippines who wanted more exposure outside of their country. Despite their talent, publishers underpaid them. They drew stories ranging from horror to King Arthur.The Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco is paying homage to these artists, along with other Filipino artists over six decades. The exhibit is called “Pinoy Power! A Celebration of Filipino Komiks from the Archipelago to the Bay.” Cartoonist Rina Ayuyang is a co-curator of the exhibit. She talks about how Filipino cartoonist from the past, inspire artists today. “Pinoy Power!” is running until April 28th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the April 8, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

