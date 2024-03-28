Víkingur Ólafsson: Tiny Desk Concert

Top-tier concert pianists commonly perform on nine-foot grand pianos. However, when they visit the Tiny Desk, it's our job to convince them to scale down to our diminutive upright. We got no argument from Víkingur Ólafsson, the 40-year-old star pianist from Iceland.

His eyes lit up when he saw our instrument. He immediately removed its upper panel, then secured the practice pedal, which drops a curtain of felt between the hammers and the strings, producing a muted, intimate sound, allowing the music to be practically whispered to us.

The pieces Ólafsson chooses are gentle, and for him nostalgic, recalling the countless hours spent at his own upright piano in his childhood bedroom.

J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations is "an encyclopedia of how you can think and dream on the keyboard," Ólafsson says, after opening with the work's featherlight Aria and vigorous first variation. His phrasing is warm and lilting, and as detailed as a Vermeer.

Ólafsson is also a gifted arranger. His rendition of an interlude from Jean-Philippe Rameau's 1763 opera Les Boréades unspools as a calm procession. Ólafsson titled it "The Arts and the Hours" because, he says, "art is long and life is short."

Filtered through Béla Bartók, Three Hungarian Folksongs from Csík have been part of Ólafsson's repertoire since childhood. The wistful melodies and tangy harmonies are irresistible. And Ólafsson closes with another personal arrangement, "Ave María," something close to Iceland's national prayer.

The pianist insisted on placing our grumpy-looking Bach bobblehead on the piano for companionship, joking that the frowning little toy "seems permanently displeased with everything I do." But judging from this performance, and his wise words, Ólafsson is doing everything just right.

SET LIST

J.S. Bach: Goldberg Variations - Aria, Variation No. 1

- Aria, Variation No. 1 Jean-Philippe Rameau (arr. Ólafsson): "The Arts and the Hours"

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folksongs from Csík

Sigvaldi Kaldalóns (arr. Ólafsson): "Ave Maria"



MUSICIANS

Víkingur Ólafsson: piano



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Tom Huizenga

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Hannah Gluvna

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Kwesi Lee

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Want to see a live Tiny Desk Concert in person? From now until March 28, your support of the NPR Network can enter you for a chance to watch one of these intimate performances live. Your support helps make these concerts possible, so give here for your chance to win the ultimate "thank you" experience.

NO PURCHASE OR DONATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. VOID WHERE OTHERWISE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER AND A RESIDENT OF THE 50 US STATES, D.C. OR CANADA (EXCLUDING QUEBEC) TO ENTER. ENTRY DEADLINE IS MARCH 28, 2024 AT 11:59:59 PM PT. ODDS DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ENTRIES RECEIVED. ARV OF TOTAL PRIZE: $2,300. MAX. 10,000 ENTRIES PER PERSON. OFFICIAL RULES, INCLUDING AN ALTERNATIVE FREE METHOD OF ENTRY, CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.