Crosscurrents

Looking ahead with SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne

Earlier this year, The San Francisco Unified School District  announced that it will need to cut costs to address their budget deficit and declining enrollment. The cuts could result in school closures. 

As part of their decision making process, They are inviting the public to a series of community conversations to solicit their input. 

To understand how this will work and what this all means for the future of San Francisco’s public schools and their students, KALW’s Executive Producer Ben Trefny had a conversation with SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne.

If you are interested in attending SFUSD's upcoming Town Hall conversations you can register here.

This interview aired in the 3/27/24 episode of Crosscurrents.
