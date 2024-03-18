© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco's fentanyl epidemic continues to defy solutions

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Sylvie Sturm, a reporter with the San Francisco Public Press

Last year, 811 San Francisco residents died from accidental overdoses. More than half of those deaths were linked to fentanyl, a potent, synthetic opiod normally prescribed as a painkiller. The surge in fentanyl use has prompted an increasing law enforcement crackdown in the city's Tenderloin. So far, this year, the monthly death toll from fentanyl has decreased, but the city remains a poster child of the nation's failure to come to grips with the opiod epidemic.

Today, we look behind the numbers with Sylvie Sturm, the reporter at the San Francisco Public Press, who recently wrote a series on the city's fight against fentanyl.

This interview aired in the March 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
