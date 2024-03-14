San Francisco's Prop F passed — what happens now?

Last fall, San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposed a plan to compel adults enrolled in the County Adult Assistance Program, to be screened for drug dependencies before they get any cash benefits.

Last week, city residents approved Breed’s plan by voting to pass Prop F. But how will this program work? Is drug screening the same as drug testing? And does the city have the capacity to provide treatment?

To bring you answers, we are airing an excerpt from a KALW Town Hall recorded live at our space in downtown San Francisco at 220 Montgomery.

The discussion on Prop F’s passage was moderated by San Francisco Public Press Executive Director and Publisher Lila LaHood. And she spoke with Nuala Bishari, columnist at San Francisco Chronicle and Shannon Knox, Executive Director of San Francisco Drug Users Union. Lila began by asking Nuala — how many people currently enrolled in assistance programs /would be impacted by the screenings.