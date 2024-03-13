Recall effort against Alameda County DA reaches crucial stage
Recently, opponents of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price submitted petitions containing more than 123,000 signatures to the county registrar urging the reformist prosecutor's recall — about 50,000 more than required. If enough signatures are certified, the county will order a special recall election sometime this year. We'll hear from Darwin BondGraham, the news editor at Oaklandside, about the recall campaign and supporters and opponents to Pamela Price.